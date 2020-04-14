Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $26.78 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seabridge Gold an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 173,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $795.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

