Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 15,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00.

AVLR traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.39. 593,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,287. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 0.65. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 48.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

