Scotiabank Upgrades RPC (NYSE:RES) to Sector Perform

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RES. Raymond James cut their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RPC by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

