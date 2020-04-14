Scotiabank Trims Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Target Price to C$3.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

TSE SCL traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.05. 799,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.43. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$20.66.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$334.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shawcor news, Director James Derrick acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$220,101.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,709.08. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,981.47. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 166,749 shares of company stock valued at $245,499.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.