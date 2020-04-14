Scotiabank Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$0.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.74.

Shares of TSE:PD traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.50. 912,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.87 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. In the last three months, insiders bought 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

