Scotiabank Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$0.60

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.81.

ESI traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.22.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 45,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,790,446.35. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,240,300 shares of company stock valued at $806,778.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

