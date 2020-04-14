Scotiabank Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE EFX traded down C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.36. The company had a trading volume of 434,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,010. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$20.29. The stock has a market cap of $536.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.13.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.00 million.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

