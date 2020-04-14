Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $204,114.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. 3,424,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,396. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

