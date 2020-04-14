Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes $100,000 Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,260. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

RICK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

