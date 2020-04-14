Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 63,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,613 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 467,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 165,243 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,950,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $104,943,000 after purchasing an additional 651,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of VZ traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,505,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.