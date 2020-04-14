Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $14.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,178. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

