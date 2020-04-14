Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

MSG stock traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.87. 263,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,793. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average of $271.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

