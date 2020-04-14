Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 792.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $10.20 on Tuesday, reaching $167.83. 2,109,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,319. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -932.34, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average of $181.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

