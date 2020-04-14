Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 71,917,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,277,736. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.