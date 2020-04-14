Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $54.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,265.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,214.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

