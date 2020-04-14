Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. 1,816,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

