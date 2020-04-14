Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000.

GLD traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.41. 20,549,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,423,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

