Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 3.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. 1,814,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

