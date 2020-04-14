Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 2,885,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

