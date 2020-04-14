Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD makes up 2.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,914 shares in the last quarter.

NIE traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

