Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 4,360,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,191. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Cfra upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

