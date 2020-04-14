Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $674.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.