Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 975 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,172,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900,744. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

