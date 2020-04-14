Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

AMZN stock traded up $114.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,283.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,912.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,856.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

