Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $174.62. 9,965,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

