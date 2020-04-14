Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 72,735 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 301.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,735 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 60,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 99,366 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 713.4% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,464 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6,236.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,426,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 1,403,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 979,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

