Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Reduced by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 9.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

SCHX traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $67.50. 2,227,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,783. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

