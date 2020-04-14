Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lowered by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,866,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 957.8% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

