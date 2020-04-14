Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. 849,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,243. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

