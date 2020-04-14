Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. 7,872,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,530,625. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

