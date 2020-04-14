Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $538,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

