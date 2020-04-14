Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.97. Sasol shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 3,469,078 shares changing hands.

SSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sasol by 407.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 583,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 468,494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sasol by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sasol by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sasol by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

