Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) Insider Sells A$2,212,588.95 in Stock

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) insider Kevin Gallagher sold 515,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.29 ($3.04), for a total value of A$2,212,588.95 ($1,569,212.02).

Kevin Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Kevin Gallagher 142,048 shares of Santos stock.

On Thursday, February 20th, Kevin Gallagher 901,320 shares of Santos stock.

ASX:STO traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$4.56 ($3.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,667,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,000. Santos Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.73 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of A$9.07 ($6.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.37.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Santos’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

