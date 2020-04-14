Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $14.29, 32,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,835,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.