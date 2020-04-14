salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $280,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.64, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,471.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,925 shares of company stock valued at $65,997,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

