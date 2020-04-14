salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.86, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,981,702.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,925 shares of company stock worth $65,997,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

