Salem Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 4.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 30,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.59. 3,352,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

