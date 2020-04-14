Salem Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.83. 14,416,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $135.60.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.