Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.53. 2,821,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,078. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.