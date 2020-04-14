Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,075 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,075 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 3.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its position in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,030. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

