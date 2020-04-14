Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,933 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips makes up 1.7% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 77,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 1,310,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,853. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

