Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.50. 44,407,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The company has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

