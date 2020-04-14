Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

PYPL traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.79. 8,404,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,129,798. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

