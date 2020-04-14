Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,719,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,371,424. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.