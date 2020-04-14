Salem Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. 282,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,307. The firm has a market cap of $314.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

