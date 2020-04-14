Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.22. 4,100,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

