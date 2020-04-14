Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 6.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,231,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.