Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. 1,676,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,393. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

