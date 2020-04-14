Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 495,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.