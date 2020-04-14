Salem Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Truist Financial makes up about 1.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,838. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

